Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 6,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,925 ($77.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.32 billion and a PE ratio of -26.17. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,671.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,125.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

In other news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

