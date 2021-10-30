Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,400 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

