Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Realogy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.
NYSE RLGY traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 3,604,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. Realogy has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Realogy Company Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
