Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Realogy’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

NYSE RLGY traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 3,604,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,792. Realogy has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Realogy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Realogy worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

