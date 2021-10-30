RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,222,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after buying an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 580,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 199,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.92 million, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

