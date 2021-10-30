RChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $406,419.00 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. RChain has a total market cap of $73.22 million and approximately $406,419.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 625,580,919 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling RChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.