Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RJF. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.82.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 159.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

