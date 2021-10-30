Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5,704.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raven Industries (RAVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.