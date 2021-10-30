Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPID. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems makes up 0.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Rapid Micro Biosystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.