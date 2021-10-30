Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PACK traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ranpak stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Ranpak worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

