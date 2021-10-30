RAMP Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. RAMP has a total market cap of $103.24 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,209,501 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

