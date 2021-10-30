Rambus (RMBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Rambus has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMBS stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

