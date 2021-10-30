Rafael Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,827% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE RFL opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10. Rafael has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

