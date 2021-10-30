Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 280,885 shares of company stock worth $689,475 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Qumu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

