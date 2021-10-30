Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.26. 514,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 349,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$389.50 million and a PE ratio of -43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.48.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

