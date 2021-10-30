Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $106,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $84.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

