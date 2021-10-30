Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 15,976 Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $12.24 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

