Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $374.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MGTA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

