Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

HIIIU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

