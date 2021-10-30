Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Philippines ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EPHE opened at $31.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Philippines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.