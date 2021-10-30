Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PAVmed by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 18.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAVM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.22. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

