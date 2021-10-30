Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 114.0% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

QTRHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

QTRHF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 11,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,475. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $233.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

