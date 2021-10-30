Quark One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,714.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $1,714.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,593,007 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.