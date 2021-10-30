Quantstamp (QSP) Market Cap Hits $44.05 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $44.05 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00048942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00246552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00098040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.