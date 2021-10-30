Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,913 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 683,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,431,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 386,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,370 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.