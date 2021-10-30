Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Decreased by Analyst

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ZWS opened at $36.28 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

