Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

PCH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

