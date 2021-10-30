Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Increased by Analyst

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Barrington Research raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

