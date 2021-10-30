Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the information services provider will earn $26.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $24.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $25.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $29.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $120.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $32.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $38.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $151.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $191.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $243.94 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,601.57 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2,585.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

