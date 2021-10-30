Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $29.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $27.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,585.83. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,601.57 and a 12-month high of $2,973.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

