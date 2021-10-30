Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,182,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,135,000 after acquiring an additional 230,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,537,000 after acquiring an additional 252,388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

