Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

