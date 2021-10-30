Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Lennox International Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $299.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.19. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.