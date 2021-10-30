Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lowered by Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

ZNTL stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $970,335.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

