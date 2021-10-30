Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Community Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Community Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The Community Financial has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

In other news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Community Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Community Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

