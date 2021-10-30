Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.10 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

