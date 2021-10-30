Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $331.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $332.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

