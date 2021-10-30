Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

