Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

CHUY opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

