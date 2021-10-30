Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

