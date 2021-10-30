Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 69.6% in October

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 449,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

