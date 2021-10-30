Putnam Investments LLC Takes $6.85 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

