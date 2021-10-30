Putnam Investments LLC Sells 68,803 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,803 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

EVBG stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

