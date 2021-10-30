Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 243,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ChampionX by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.