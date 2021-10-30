Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,832 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.77. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $120.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

