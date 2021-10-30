Putnam Investments LLC Invests $7.63 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 230.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.