Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,821,012 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Chegg worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chegg by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $24,933,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $48,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Chegg by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $59.44 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

