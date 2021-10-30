Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

