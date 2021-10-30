PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $292,407.31 and $636.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,605.70 or 1.00223497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00061485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.99 or 0.00624699 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

