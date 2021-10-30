Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 419.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

