Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €117.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a PE ratio of 54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €102.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €98.01. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.